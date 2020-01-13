MSP ends vendor contract over breathalyzer errors

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing “performance-related issues,” Michigan State Police has stopped working with the company that maintained its breathalyzer equipment.

In a letter (PDF) to prosecutors dated Friday, MSP said it cut off the contract Jan. 7. The letter says MSP has already reached out to prosecutors handling affected cases and is looking at its data to see if more cases could have been impacted.

State police staff is taking over certification, calibration and maintenance of the breathalyzers.

MSP told News 8 Monday morning that the problems were only recently discovered. The agency was expected to provide additional information later in the day.