MSP: Drugs factor in Newaygo Co. crash

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe drugs were a factor in a Newaygo County crash that injured two people and caused a woman to lose her unborn child.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Stone Road near 32nd Street in Dayton Township, northwest of Newaygo.

Michigan State Police said a vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old Muskegon man, was heading southbound on Stone Road when it entered the northbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The southbound driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital. The passenger, a 32-year-old Morley woman, suffered a miscarriage as a result of the crash, according to a state police news release.

The people inside the northbound vehicle were not injured, the release said.

State police believe drug use may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

