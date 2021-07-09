MSP: Deadly crash on I-94 near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-94 near Benton Harbor.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the I-196 interchange in Benton Township, Michigan State Police tweeted Friday afternoon.

While details about what happened are limited, MSP did say a semi-truck was involved. There is a construction zone in the area of the crash.

MSP said the wreck is causing a massive traffic backup stretching for miles in both the east and westbound lanes. Drivers are advised to find a different route.

Photos sent to News 8 by a driver who said he had been at a standstill for two hours showed some people out of their cars and speaking to one another in the highway.

A Michigan Department of Transportation camera shows crews on the scene appear to be directing one direction of traffic on one side of the crash across the median to send them back the way they came.

MSP is on the scene alongside deputies from both Berrien and Van Buren counties.