HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.

The bodies were found around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Shady Shores Drive on the southwest side of Barron Lake in Howard Township.

Michigan State Police say a 46-year-old woman was found dead outside the home and a 42-year-old man dead inside. Both sustained gunshot wounds. Their names were not released Monday.

Police said neighbors recalled hearing gunshots between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Autopsies were expected to be conducted Monday.

MSP described the case as “isolated,” saying there are “no known suspects at large or danger to the community.” Anyone with information that may aid investigators is asked to call MSP at 269.683.4411 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.7867.