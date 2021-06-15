MSP chase ends in Eaton Co. after Kalamazoo Co. pharmacy break-in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities conducting a traffic stop in connection to a pharmacy break-in in Kalamazoo County were led on a pursuit that ended in Eaton County on Tuesday.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Michigan State Police says it was assisting the Drug Enforcement Agency with a traffic stop.

Troopers tried to stop a suspect vehicle on eastbound I-96 in Ionia County. The driver did not stop, initiating a chase.

MSP said troopers followed the vehicle south on M-100 into Grand Ledge in Eaton County. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle in a construction zone but found it shortly after, where it had crashed into the deck of a home.

One suspect was taken into custody, while a second one took off, authorities said. The second suspect was later taken into custody.

Witnesses helped authorities track down a second suspect vehicle on I-96 near Lansing Road. Four other people were inside that car. Those four people were also taken into custody without incident.

The DEA is still investigating the incident.