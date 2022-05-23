Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people who showed up to test drive a car took off with the vehicle, troopers say.

On May 18, between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a man and a woman showed up to test drive a 2003 Buick Park Avenue in Homer Township near Midland, Michigan State Police said in a release. It said the two rode their bicycles to the location of the sale.

The man in his 30s introduced himself to the seller as “Eli.” He was accompanied by a woman in her 30s who did not introduce herself.

They took the car for a test drive and did not return, troopers say.

Later, the stolen car crashed in Hillsdale County, MSP said. Witnesses told law enforcement several people left the scene of the crash but MSP said deputies with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department did not find anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.