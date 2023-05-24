BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A 44-year-old man from Benton Harbor has been arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, according to Michigan State Police.

After receiving an online tip, police investigated Jamie Lee Flewellen and seized digital evidence from his home, according to a Tuesday release from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit.

Flewellen was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, MSP said. He was arraigned Monday.

If Flewellen is convicted, he could spend up to a decade in prison for each charge.

Anyone with information about potential child sexual exploitation should report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline. NCMEC also offers resources for parents to help keep their children safe online.