WATERVLIET, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State troopers are asking for help searching for a man who has been reported missing from the Watervliet area.

Gregory Schaner, 61, was last seen Dec. 8th near Watervliet. Troopers said he stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. While they did not have a vehicle description, officers said Schaner may be riding a blue and silver “female style” bicycle.

If anyone has information on where Schaner may be, they are asked to call the MSP Niles post at 269.683.4411.