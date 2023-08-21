LIVONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two missing twin babies from the metro Detroit area on Monday

Michigan State Police said the Livonia Police Department issued an Amber Alert for endangered missing 14-day-old twins Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges. Both are believed only to be wearing diapers.

The twins may be with unidentified women and traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license place EHD1130 and chrome trim around the passenger window, according to MSP. If you see the car, state police said not to approach and call 911. The car was last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

A surveillance photo of the suspects involved in an Amber Alert from two infant twins from Livonia. (Michigan State Police)

A photo of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an Amber Alert for two infant twins from Livonia. (Michigan State Police)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Livonia Police Department at 734.466.2470 extension 2 or 911.