MSP: 6 jailed during Electric Forest

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they investigated dozens of complaints during this year’s Electric Forest Festival in Rothbury.

In a Wednesday news release, MSP said troopers contracted by the festival investigated 70 complaints and six people were lodged in the Oceana County Jail.

Twenty-four people are pending arrest after review by the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office.

The current and pending charges range from felony drug and assault to misdemeanor assault, drug possession, disorderly conduct and being a fugitive from justice.

In 2018, troopers investigated 97 complaints that led to 27 arrests during that year’s festival.

Its organizers have hired MSP nearly every year to patrol the festival grounds, at no cost to taxpayers.

State police say other troopers are brought in to handle the regular shifts of those enforcing at Electric Forest Festival.