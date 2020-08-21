MSP: 2 dead, others hospitalized after crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed and five others injured in a crash in rural Newaygo County Thursday evening.

The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Island Road and West 80th Street in Sheridan Township, southwest of Fremont.

Michigan State Police say the driver of a westbound Jeep failed to obey a stop sign and crashed into a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Kent City woman, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, a 65-year-old man from Fremont, was airlifted to the hospital, where he died. Their names were not released Friday morning.

Three people who were passengers in the Jeep and two people who were passengers in the pickup were all hospitalized. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

MSP is investigating the crash.