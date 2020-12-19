MSP: 13-year-old missing out of Alma, Michigan

ALMA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police post out of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan has issued an emergency missing person announcement involving a 13-year-old girl from Alma, Michigan.

Madison Rae Ramon, 13-year-old missing from Alma, MI.

Madison Rae Ramon is described as being 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing around 170 lbs with brown eyes. She was last seen with Sarah Ramon (Beattie) around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and is known to favor wearing sweatpants. Madison also has abrasions to her right knee from a recent injury.

Sarah Ramon (Beattie), the woman MSP say has run off with Madison Rae Ramon.

MSP says this incident began when Madison was not returned to her father. Madison and Sarah Ramon were last seen around midnight in the Chesaning, Michigan area.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Alma Police Department via Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.