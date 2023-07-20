NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after leading Michigan State Police troopers on a chase into Indiana and being involved in a shooting, police say.

Michigan State Police said the person’s cause of death is unknown. His name was not released, with MSP identifying him only as a male.

MSP said the person took off from a traffic stop in Niles on Wednesday evening, leading troopers on a chase.

Indiana State Police told WNDU that chase ended about 10 miles away in South Bend when the driver hit several parked South Bend police cruisers and crashed. The person got out of the car and ran away.

MSP didn’t immediately make it clear who fired shots, but Indiana State Police said the Michigan troopers shot at the person while he was running, WNDU reports. Police started looking for him and he was later found dead.

WNDU reported an MSP trooper sustained minor injuries. MSP said no troopers were shot.

Indiana State Police will investigate the shooting.