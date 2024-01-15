GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has cleared the way for the Indiana Michigan Power Company to build a new solar energy facility.

The MPSC signed off on the Lake Trout facility on Dec. 21. The proposed property in Blackford County, Indiana, will be the largest of four solar plants I&M has planned for the next several years.

The Lake Trout facility will hold up to 245 megawatts, enough to power more than 73,000 homes.

I&M provides electricity to more than 130,000 customers across southwest Michigan, including parts of Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties. I&M also services Cheshire Township in Allegan County.

The new facilities are part of I&M’s commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2045.

“These steps are the result of exhaustive studies and a stakeholder process that included input from advocates for customers, communities, the environment and more. Importantly, they are also consistent with the energy policies of both states we serve,” Steve Baker, president/chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Construction on the Lake Trout facility is expected to start in the fall. I&M expects the solar plant to be up and running by spring 2026.