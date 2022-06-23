PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has signed off on Consumers Energy’s plan to add more solar power to its energy grid and go coal-free by 2025.

That will allow the utility company to close all three units of the J.H. Campbell power plant in Port Sheldon Township and two others near Bay City, making it one of the first utility companies in the nation to go coal-free.

As part of the agreement, Consumers Energy will build infrastructure and add up to 8,000 more megawatts of solar power to its carrying capacity and purchase a natural-gas powered plant in Van Buren County’s Covert Township.

“This is a historic moment in Michigan’s clean energy transformation journey,” Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said in a statement. “The Clean Energy Plan is a sea change that positions our company as a national leader and empowers us to deliver reliable energy while protecting the planet for decades to come.”

He continued: “We’re building a dramatically different energy landscape in which customers won’t have to choose between protecting the planet and their pocketbooks. We will do both while making sure our state has the reliable power it needs.”

Consumers announced last summer that it planned to speed up the timeline for its coal-free initiative, aiming for 2025 instead of 2039. Officials with the utility company say that its plan to move toward renewable energy sources and away from fossil fuels will not only be better for the environment but is estimated to save the company and its customers roughly $600 million by 2040.

The Michigan Clean Consumers Energy Coalition is calling the decision a decisive win.

“These significant wins, fought for by the community, are a step in the right direction to get Michigan on track to meet its carbon reduction goals and improve air quality,” Derrell Slaughter, Michigan’s Clean Energy Advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a release.

Vote Solar’s Jenna Warmuth called it a day to celebrate.

“Consumers Energy’s settlement agreement will not only lift the environmental injustice burden from communities surrounding the coal plant but will empower many more to choose renewable energy sources, such as solar and battery storage, for their homes, businesses, and schools,” Warmuth said in a release. “We look towards a clean, safe, and just future for all Michiganders.”

Consumers Energy’s initial plan was put on hold by a judge earlier this year, calling for more research on whether the power grid would be reliable enough to go coal-free. Consumers presented an updated plan in April, which included funding for more solar capacity and for a program to help low-income families.

Several environmentalist groups have supported the move to go coal-free, saying it’s the only viable way for the state to stay on track for its goals to be carbon neutral by 2050.

— The story has been updated with new comments from Consumers Energy.