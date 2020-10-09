Movie theaters in Michigan reopen Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After seven months, the popcorn is popping once again at movie theaters throughout Michigan.

As expected, the pandemic will change how exactly things look inside of theaters.

At Celebration Cinema’s Michigan locations, the chain is asking people to wear masks except when sitting or eating.

Inside Celebration Cinema North, where social distancing reminders are posted. (October 2020)

Social distancing will also take place through the company’s seating reservation system.

Families and groups will be allowed to sit together, but the system will distance them from others.

There will also be a concession delivery service and the extra charge when you buy your tickets online will no longer be enforced.

Six of the chain’s 10 theaters, including Celebration North, Studio Park, Rivertown — all in the Grand Rapids area — Crossroads in Portage, Lansing and Cinema Carousel in Muskegon, will open Friday.

AMC Theatres also plan to reopen with similar rules, including AMC Grand Rapids 18, AMC Holland 8 and AMC Portage Street 10.