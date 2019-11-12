Emergency responders remind you to slow, move over

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan was thrust into winter driving weather abruptly this year, a Wyoming police cruiser was hit by a car sliding on slick roads — an example of why drivers should know and abide by Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law.

This week is National Traffic Incident Response Week, so local emergency responders are stressing the importance of the Emergency Vehicle Caution — or “Move Over” — Law. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over for those working on the side of the road.

Ron Tennant, deputy chief at Grand Rapids Fire Department, spoke Tuesday at Wyoming Fire Department Station #3 to urge people to be cautious. Citing ResponderSafety.com, he said that nationwide this year, 39 people have been killed providing help alongside the road: 15 law enforcement, eight fire or EMS workers, 13 toll workers and three mechanics.

Paramedic Joe Johnson with Life EMS in Grand Rapids shared his close call. He said he was clipped by a driver’s side mirror while working on the side of the road in the dark.

“We might inconvenience you, add another minute on to your travel time, but please make sure that we come home to our families. We all have loved ones at home and we want to make sure that we’re all coming home to them at the end of the day,” paramedic Joe Johnson said.

The officer whose cruiser was hit in Wyoming Tuesday morning was not injured.