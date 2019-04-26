Michigan

Motown Records aims to boost artists, startups in hometown

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 08:40 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 08:40 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Motown Records is launching two new programs designed to boost musicians and music technology startups in its hometown.

The company, which started in Detroit in 1959 and moved to Los Angeles in 1972, on Thursday announced the creation of the Motown Musician Accelerator and gBETA Musictech. Collaborators include the Motown Museum, TechTown Detroit and gener8tor.

The musician program, launching this summer, seeks four artists or acts for the 12-week program. They will receive coaching, industry introductions and a $20,000 grant. Public workshops also are planned.

Five Detroit-area startups also will be chosen for the seven-week business development program, joining five others from elsewhere. They will work with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders and experts to grow their businesses.

The company founded by Berry Gordy marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries