WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist and his 9-year-old son were hurt in a crash Sunday evening in Wayne Township.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Morton Street near Glenwood Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a motorcycle, driven by 38-year-old Daniel Simpson of Dowagiac, was heading westbound on Morton Street. Simpson lost control of the motorcycle while going around a curve, the sheriff’s office said.

Simpson and a passenger, his 9-year-old son, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said they were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.