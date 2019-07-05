Motorcyclist killed in Montcalm County crash

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Montcalm County Thursday.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on M-66 near Boyer Road in Fairplains Township, south of Sheridan.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was heading southbound at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the rear of a southbound pickup truck, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead. State police identified the motorcyclist as 21-year-old Kevin Wonsey of Sheridan.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

State police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at 989.352.8444.

