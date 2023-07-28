WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist from Indiana was killed in a crash between New Buffalo and Buchanan early Friday.

It happened on Elm Valley Road east of Mill Road in Weesaw Township, about five miles north of the state line.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived there around 12:30 a.m. to find Jaime Brown, 47, of Granger, Indiana, in the ditch. They tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors, deputies said, and Brown was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved.