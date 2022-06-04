WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to a hospital after his motorcycle flipped when he hit a deer Saturday evening, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. A 65-year-old Remus man was headed south on Costabella Road north of Taylor Road when he hit a deer. The motorcycle went off the road and flipped, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Mount Pleasant for his injuries, deputies say.

Mecosta County EMS and Wheatland Township Fire and Rescue assisted the Mecosta County Sheriff.