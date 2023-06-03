ISABELLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after a Saturday crash near Mount Pleasant, deputies say.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township. As a pickup truck with a trailer was turning left into a driveway, the motorcyclist behind the truck did not yield and ended up hitting the truck, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old man from Clare, died on scene.

The truck’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Owosso, was not hurt.

No names have been released as of Saturday afternoon. The crash is under investigation.