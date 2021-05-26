Motorcycle driver dies after crash with semi-truck in Berrien Co.

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle driver has died after a crash in Berrien County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lemon Creek Road and Lauer Road in Oronoko Township near Berrien Springs.

The motorcycle crashed with a semi-truck in the intersection, the Berrien Springs Ornoko Township Police said in a Wednesday release.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have identified him as Robert Allen Lucas, 41, from Berrien Springs.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!