Motorcycle driver dies after crash with semi-truck in Berrien Co.

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle driver has died after a crash in Berrien County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lemon Creek Road and Lauer Road in Oronoko Township near Berrien Springs.

The motorcycle crashed with a semi-truck in the intersection, the Berrien Springs Ornoko Township Police said in a Wednesday release.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have identified him as Robert Allen Lucas, 41, from Berrien Springs.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.