LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The mother of a toddler who shot and killed himself outside of a Lansing gas station now faces several felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, according to Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

The toddler has been identified as King Muhammad.

Emma Huver, 26, of Lansing, is a three-time felon who faces the following charges, according to the prosecutor’s office:

Involuntary manslaughter

Second-degree child abuse

Firearms possession by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Three counts of felony firearm for allegedly possessing a firearm while committing involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and firearms possession by a felon

Habitual offender – fourth notice – for three previous felonies – charges of possessing and/or delivering drugs on three separate cases that were previously convicted as felonies

The shooting happened on Oct. 24 at the Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Road in Lansing.

Last week, Avis Damone Coward, 44, of Lansing, was federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In Coward’s case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released photographs from surveillance video at the gas station. In the footage, the investigators said Huver could be seen getting out of the vehicle after the toddler had shot himself, holding the child. Then, a gun could be seen falling out of the vehicle.

(Image: U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said after the toddler was out of the vehicle, Coward got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

The child’s mother was left behind at the scene. According to investigators, she told police that her child got into the front seat. She allegedly said she was on her phone and not paying attention when she heard an “explosion” and saw that her child had shot himself.