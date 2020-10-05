Most Celebration Cinema theatres to reopen this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being closed for several months, Celebration Cinema theatres are preparing to reopen this week.

The company said Monday it will gradually reopen theatres beginning Oct. 9, including the following locations:

Celebration Cinema at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids

Celebration Cinema North GR

Celebration Rivertown in Grandville

Celebration Cinema Lansing

Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage

Cinema Carousel in Muskegon.

Celebration Cinema said the reopening dates for Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor and Celebration South GR are planned to follow in the coming weeks.

More information about the movie theater chain’s reopening can be found on Celebration Cinema’s website.

On Sept. 25, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing several types of businesses, including movie theaters, to reopen statewide Oct. 9.

Other businesses that can reopen under the executive order include performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities and trampoline parks.

All those types of places have been shut down in much of the state since mid-March — though they were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula in June.