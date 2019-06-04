Morley man wanted for absconding parole, warrants

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy photos of Anthony Schafer.

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo County authorities are asking for the public's help to track down a parole absconder.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday that Tony Schafer, 32, of Morley is also wanted on four warrants, though it did not list what those warrants were for.

Schafer has several tattoos, including one on his neck. The Michigan Department of Corrections says he has used a few aliases similar to his real name and the name Alex Gilstrap. The sheriff's office says he has connections in Newaygo and Muskegon counties.

Online MDOC records show Schafer has 2016 convictions out of Kent and Newaygo counties for resisting and obstructing police, a 2018 meth conviction out of Allegan County and previous convictions for theft and retail fraud out of Isabella County.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.