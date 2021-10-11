More than $200K in public safety grants coming to W. MI

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than $200,000 in federal grants are coming to West Michigan to support public safety initiatives.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding Monday. It’s part of about $1 million the United States Department of Justice awarded a dozen Michigan law enforcement agencies.

The Michigan State Police got a $182,328 grant toward de-escalation training, which teaches officers how to ease tensions during civilian encounters through effective communication while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said the agency is grateful for the grant, which will allow state police to roll out a consistent program for its nearly 2,100 enforcement members.

“Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day,” Whitmer stated in a Monday news release.

The DOJ also awarded Big Rapids and Kalamazoo Township about $75,000 each for accreditation of their law enforcement agencies. The DOJ awarded about $51,000 for the same effort to the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, based in the Allegan County community of Bradley.

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police received nearly $100,000 to enhance accreditation for other law enforcement agencies that already have it.