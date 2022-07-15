LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At least 10 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Michigan.

The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are now 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox. However, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts that number at 13.

Hundreds of cases have been reported around the U.S., but health officials emphasize there is no reason to panic. Monkeypox does not spread nearly as easily as COVID-19 and deaths from the disease are rare.

The symptoms are similar to smallpox but much milder, including fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes, as well as a rash possibly with blemishes or blisters that appears somewhere on the body.

The first probable case of monkeypox was found in Michigan on June 29, 2022 in an Oakland County resident. Earlier this week, Kent County announced a probable case.