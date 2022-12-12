LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Additional charges have been issued against 70-year-old Gerald Allen Sutter, a youth sports referee already in custody for criminal sexual conduct.

On Oct. 26, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department announced the arrest of Sutter at a press conference.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said Sutter had been using his role as a referee to prey on victims. Over the course of 50 years, Sutter was a referee in multiple sports and traveled all around the state, but primarily was in the mid-Michigan area.

“Anyone that has played or has children who have played sports in this area likely has had games officiated by Sutter,” Wriggelsworth said.

Now, Lansing Township Police have announced new charges against Sutter, who is accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old male in 2015.

According to police, the investigation also shows Sutter offered financial help to the family of the 5-year-old if they would agree not to cooperate with police.

On Dec. 9, Sutter was arraigned in 55th District Court on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree.

Sutter was already being held without bond on the previous charges.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police thanked everyone who has come forward with information and asked anyone who may have been a victim of Sutter or have information to call the hotline at 517-676-8440 or email officialhotline@ingham.org.