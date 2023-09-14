GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 83-year-old pilot who vanished with his plane during a flight on Sunday has been found dead.

Richard Martin’s body was found Thursday afternoon in a crash site in some woods about 2 miles north of Dowagiac, Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol said in a release.

An undated photo of Richard Martin. (Courtesy Dowagiac Department of Public Safety)

Crews had been looking for Martin and the small, home-built aircraft all week. He left Dowagiac Sunday morning on a flight that was supposed to last about an hour but never came back.

Martin had no cellphone with him for searchers to ping. The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol put crews in the air and others searched the ground.

A Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the plane. Ground crews then found it and Martin’s body.