Missing Michigan woman found dead in car submerged in ditch

MANCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Manchester woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in her car, which was discovered submerged in a southern Michigan drainage ditch.

Michigan State Police say the body of 36-year-old Rebecca Reynolds was discovered Sunday in her vehicle, which had crashed into a Washtenaw County drainage ditch near her Manchester home.

The Ann Arbor News reports that officers discovered the vehicle and Reynolds’ body as they were investigating a missing persons report made by one of her relatives in Bridgewater Township.

Police said that while her cause death has not yet been determined, it is not believed to be suspicious.