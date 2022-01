Kiara Baker, 15, has been missing since Nov. 21. (courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kiara Rose Baker, a teen who has been missing since December, has been found.

Baker was reported missing on November 21 from a Detroit behavioral health facility. The 15-year-old was later spotted at a party store in Grand Rapids with a man who her mother believed to be a stranger.

Baker was found on Jan. 19 in Mansfield, Ohio.