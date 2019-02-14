Missing man's daughter: 'Need to know what happened' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Stephen Millis. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Hesperia Dollar General where Stephen Millis was last seen and where his vehicle was found. (Feb. 14, 2019) [ + - ] Video

HESPERIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a Hesperia-area man who was last seen more than a month ago is making a public plea for help finding him.

The daughter of Stephen Millis said police don't know where he is or what happened to him.

"I just need to know what happened to him," Millis' daughter Amber Babcock told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday. "Every single day is a nightmare. The nights are worse. I can't sleep. I just can't stop thinking about it."

She fears her dad is dead, but says until there are more answers, anything is possible.

"If I'm not going to see him again, I just need to know that," she said.

Millis was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Dollar General on E. South Street in Hesperia. He was wearing blue jeans and a red flannel jacket.

"When he was in the store, he was his normal charismatic self, joking with the cashier," Babcock said.

She said surveillance video shows her father inside the store, buying food for his cat. Once he exited the store, he left the view of the camera and no one has reported seeing him since.

"Somebody has to be carrying this" on their conscience, Babcock said. "I'm carrying so much, so many emotions about this. I can't imagine the people who know (where he is or what happened) and are just trying to play it off like they don't know. That's just terrible."

Babcock said her dad was supposed to meet someone at the store to sell some fishing reels and then head to Muskegon to meet a couple of friends at two locations. She said there is no evidence that he made it to Muskegon. His SUV was found in the Dollar General parking lot with the doors unlocked. Inside was a duffel bag of clothes and toiletries.

"I just wish somebody would help us get some closure so that we could move on because I don't think we ever will," Babcock said.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office didn't return 24 Hour News 8's request for an update Thursday.

Babcock said the biggest obstacle in solving the case is that some people her dad was supposed to meet are refusing to be interviewed by police.

The family is offering a $1,500 cash reward for anyone who knows where Millis is.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Don Austin at 231.689.7303.