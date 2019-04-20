Missing goats? Newaygo Co. might have them Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newaygo County Sheriff's Office captured goats on April 20, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newaygo County Sheriff's Office captured goats on April 20, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newaygo County Sheriff's Office captured goats on April 20, 2019. [ + - ]

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office had the unusual task Saturday of capturing two goats.

"Some people think we just horse around, but today we were able to put our goat lasso training to good use. After an escape from the back seat and short foot pursuit, they were detained and lodged at the animal shelter," said Newaygo County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

If the goats belong to you, the animals can be "bonded out" at the Newaygo County Animal Shelter on Monday or by calling 231.689.5288.