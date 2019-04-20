Michigan

Missing goats? Newaygo Co. might have them

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 05:54 PM EDT

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office had the unusual task Saturday of capturing two goats. 

"Some people think we just horse around, but today we were able to put our goat lasso training to good use. After an escape from the back seat and short foot pursuit, they were detained and lodged at the animal shelter," said Newaygo County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post. 

If the goats belong to you, the animals can be "bonded out" at the Newaygo County Animal Shelter on Monday or by calling 231.689.5288. 

 

