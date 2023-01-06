GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have opened a contest for fifth graders across the state to create posters promoting the search for missing children.

The theme of the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The winner of the state contest will move on to the nationwide competition.

The national winner will be announced in April and will travel to Washington, D.C., for free to display their art at the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony on May 24.

Children’s posters should include the year’s theme phrase and look at the issues of child safety and the search for missing or exploited children.

Submissions must measure 8.5 by 14 inches. They may use many mediums but should not include digital art, collages, cut-outs or stamping. Posters and application forms are due Jan. 27 and should be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

The winner of the national competition in 2018 was from mid-Michigan.