Missing 14-year-old found in Lake Michigan drowns

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old girl pulled from Lake Michigan has died.

Ludington police say they were alerted to the disappearance of Albrianna Jane Huck around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. A relative told authorities they were with Albrianna and her brother on Stearns Beach when the teenager disappeared.

Ludington police, firefighters, Mason County deputies and divers and helicopters from several agencies searched the beach and park area, as well as other areas relatives said Albrianna may visit.

Around 9:50 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted someone waving at them from the shoreline near Lakeshore Drive and W. Lowell Street, north of Stearns Park. Rescuers arrived to find people who had pulled Albrianna to shore and begun CPR.

Rescue crews continued CPR on the teen as a USCG boat took her south to the Loomis Street boat ramp where an ambulance picked her up. Albrianna was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where she was declared dead at 11:20 p.m.

Authorities have deemed Albrianna’s death a drowning.