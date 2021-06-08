Mini Golf Guys putting their way across Michigan

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Three friends have embarked on a mission to play every putt putt course in the Upper Peninsula and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Tony Haakenson, Michael H. Babcock and Alex Cram attended high school together in Minnesota but ended up landing in different regions after college. They decided to reunite yearly for a friendly competition and a good cause.

“This is our 12th mini golf tournament of 50 years of tournaments,” Haakenson said.

This year, they’re touring several Michigan mini golf courses and donating to the areas’ Big Brothers Big Sisters of America chapters.

“Many of the courses are donating passes, too, so we’re going to be bringing a bunch of passes to the Big Brothers Big Sisters representatives to give it to them so the bigs and littles can have a fun family safe event where they’re out doing stuff with each other,” Babcock said.

Several of the courses are donating a portion of proceeds on the days that the Mini Golf Guys are there to local Big Brothers Big Sisters. For people who can’t swing in to putt, the trio also has a website where you can find information on the organizations and how to get involved.

“One thing that’s really neat about our trip this year is in Munising at Miners Falls Mini Golf, they are going to be donating $1 per round to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger County for the entire week,” Babcock said.

The tour will reach Mears, Ludington and Rothbury on Thursday, then keep heading south to Montague, Muskegon, Norton Shores, Grand Haven and Grandvilleon Friday.

The crew already has plans for the 50th tournament. The three think they will be around 83 years old when they make the final putt.

“We’re planning on hitting Myrtle Beach and South Carolina,” Cram said.

The Mini Golf Guys are on Instagram and Facebook where you can follow their tournament scores and where they’re at each day of the trip.

—WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report.