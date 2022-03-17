EVART TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s another planting season for Kent City farmer Tim Kruithoff.

He’s the second generation to farm the land, about 2,600 acres, in Kent City.

“It’s hard work every day, but a good life,” Kruithoff said.

From weather to yields to commodity prices, every new season brings on a new challenge. The latest is the cost of fertilizer, which is up an average of $115 per acre from the same time last year, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.

“Our costs on these fertilizer ingredients and our chemistries and our fuel have gone up 100, 200, 250 percent,” Kruithoff said.

Those increases are affecting his bottom line.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to go up at the store,” Kruithoff said. “And I know prices since the pandemic have already gone up in the grocery stores, but it’s going to continue to go up if we don’t make some changes to keep these costs in line.”

From oil to computer chips, we’re all paying the price of imports.

But a project planned for a site in Osceola County may bring relief to fertilizer prices.

Some 7,800 feet below a farm field several miles south of Evart in Osceola County is a large deposit of potash, a major fertilizer component the U.S. now relies on other countries to supply.

Michigan Potash and Salt will soon break ground on a $1.1 billion mine at the Osceola County site.

The U.S. imports 96% of the potash it uses from other counties, including Belarus and Russia before sanctions brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“But without 1 to 2 million tons coming from the Russia, Belarus area, it’s going to leave the United States drastically short of its Potash needs. Canadian producers are trying to ramp up production but it won’t happen overnight,” said Ward Forquer, executive vice president of Michigan Potash and Salt Company.

It’s not the sort of mine most picture. It’s a series of well heads, 30 feet apart, connected to pipes that travel nearly a mile and a quarter below ground.

“We simply pump water down into the ore body, dissolve it, bring it back up in a clear solution, and then through a tooling process, we’re able to sort out the salt and the potash,” Forquer said.

Michigan Potash and Salt has cleared the regulatory hurdles. Phase one is expected to produce 650 tons of potash and a million tons of food-grade salt per year. Phase two will increase that to a million tons of potash and about 1.3 million tons of salt annually. That’s enough potash to offset the losses from Belarus and Russia.

“I don’t think people understand the impact this facility will have on not just the Michigan farmers but the entire eastern corn belt will see some relief when we start producing,” Forquer said.

There’s a ripple effect to the project beyond boosting supply, like transportation costs.

“Anytime we have more suppliers, more producers, it’s a more competitive market and then we have less freight into it, too. That’s the other thing that affects us now, is the freight costs,” Kruithoff said. “Our domestic suppliers can do a better job than anywhere else in the world. And we have to be able to use our own resources we have here in this country. “

The effect of the Osceola County site won’t be immediate. Full production at the mine isn’t expected until 2025. Still, it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for farmers paying high prices.