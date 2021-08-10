‘Militia’ group proposed attack on Gov. DeWine, court documents say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Court documents reveal there was a proposed attack on Ohio Gov Mike DeWine by a ‘militia’ group, the same group that allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, last year.

On Monday, a 22-page federal document was filed in the U.S. District Court. In it, a meeting in June 2020 is described where two of the five men, accused in the plot against Whitmer, also discussed an attack on DeWine.

The court documents say that during this meeting, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. allegedly brought an improvised explosive device Croft had constructed and showed it to the group, calling himself a terrorist.

Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Press Secretary Dan Tierney said in a statement: “Governor DeWine learned of these latest developments through news coverage of yesterday’s court filings. The alleged threats against state leaders are despicable and have no place in the American political system.”

The document also describes a conversation between Fox and an undercover agent on July 3, 2020 where Fox is said to have made a comment that the “consensus as of right now” is to take the capitol “by force.”