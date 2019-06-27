Midland PD: Man who died at landfill from W. MI

MIDLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found dead at a landfill in Midland is from West Michigan.

Midland police did not release the man’s name Thursday, but said he’s 59 years old and from Hesperia.

Officers say they were called to the city’s sanitary landfill at 4311 E. Ashman Street around 8:51 a.m. Thursday for a man who was injured. However, the man was dead when firefighters arrived.

While the incident is under investigation, Midland police believe the Hesperia man’s death was accidental. They are not elaborating on the circumstances of the case, but say the man was a private contractor doing work in the area.

Police say they will release the man’s name after his family is notified.