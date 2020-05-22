Midland community rallies to save library books, artifacts

People work to salvage books and newspapers from the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland on May 21, 2020. (Courtesy Stephanie Gomola)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week has been difficult for families around Midland after a 500-year flood damaged their homes and belongings, but the strength of the community still shines through.

While many people worked to salvage personal treasures, some also volunteered to help at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland to save some of the city’s historical artifacts.

Employees worked alongside volunteers and members of the Michigan National Guard for more than 10 hours, salvaging most of the books and newspapers in the library’s basement, which took the bulk of the damage.

“We couldn’t believe the amount of people that were there to answer the call at a moment’s notice,” said Stephanie Gomola, a Midland resident who said she saw the call for help in a Facebook post. “It is heartwarming to know that everyone cares so much. (We are) glad we can do our little part to help.”