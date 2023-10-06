GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can check out over 500 cars for free at a Midland auto show this weekend.

The 60th Northwood University International Auto Show started Friday and ends Sunday.

It’s the largest student-run car show on the continent.

Organizers say the event will feature sports games, photos, interactive booths, live music and food trucks.

On Saturday, there will be a Women in Automotive Roundtable, starting at 9 a.m. in the McNair Center. And on Sunday, a Cars and Coffee event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. You can learn more about the auto show on its website.