Mid-Michigan woman resigns from Texas Electric Reliability Council

UNDATED (WLNS) — Four members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas are resigning, including one woman from mid-Michigan.

Board Chair Sally Talberg, of Williamston, near Lansing, resigned alongside Peter Cramton (vice chair), Terry Bulger (finance and audit committee chair) and Raymond Hepper (human resources and governance committee chair), reports CBS station CBSDFW.

All of the board directors stepping down live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The resignations are effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol, reports the Associated Press.

Craig S. Ivey, an applicant for the unaffiliated director position, also withdrew his application.

Talberg formerly served on the Michigan Public Service Commission from 2013 to 2020 and is a graduate of Michigan State University. She also co-led Michigan Saves, a nonprofit energy bank.

“This was a total failure by ERCOT,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told to KTRK-TV in Houston of the widespread power outages that plagued the state following unusually bad winter weather earlier this month.

He also said ERCOT leadership should resign.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.