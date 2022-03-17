OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in a gunfight.

State police say troopers were serving a warrant for a 34-year-old St. Johns man in Olive Township north of Lansing around 2 p.m. Thursday when the suspect opened fire on officers. Troopers returned fire, striking the man.

Police say the troopers were the only law enforcement on the scene and none were injured in the shooting.

Four troopers have been placed on administrative lead, per department policy.

Police haven’t said why there was a warrant for the man’s arrest.