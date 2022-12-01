(WLNS) — Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge.

The charge of carrying a concealed weapon stems from an incident on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor, court records show. Details about the arrest have not been released, but Smith was officially charged Wednesday.

Smith has started every game for the Wolverines this season, including the games after the incident. He has 43 tackles this season with 2.5 tackles for loss.

After the games against Maryland, Penn State, Illinoi, and Ohio State, Smith shared the defensive player of the week honors, according to Michigan.

Attorney John A. Shea is representing Smith, according to court records.

Smith played high school football for East Kentwood.