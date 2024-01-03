GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest data from the Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management & Budget shows the unemployment rate has dropped sharply across most of the state, with West Michigan seeing some of the lowest numbers.

Michigan’s unemployment rate as of November now stands at 3.6% — a notable drop from 4.2% in October of 2023 and almost back to the November 2022 rate (3.5%).

Unemployment has dropped in 16 of the state’s 17 labor markets. The only one to rise — the northern Lower Peninsula — rose 0.1%.

Five of the 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates are in West Michigan. Ottawa County has the lowest rate with 2.5% unemployment. Kent County is tied with two others at 2.6%. Allegan and Barry County came in at 2.8%, followed by Ionia County (2.9%) and Kalamazoo County (3%).

The West Michigan county with the highest unemployment rate is Oceana County at 4.7%. Mackinac County had the highest unemployment rate for November 2023 at 8.4%.

Overall, year-over-year jobless rates from are down from November 2022 numbers in 76 of Michigan’s 83 counties. The jobless rate dropped in 65 counties from the previous month.

Industry-wise, retail saw the largest bump, while jobs in leisure and hospitality saw the largest drop.

You can view the state’s data here.