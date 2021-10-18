Michigan’s former chief medical advisor joins CVS

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a July 28, 2020 briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, has joined CVS as a vice president and chief health equity officer.

Khaldun announced the new position with the national pharmacy chain via a Tweet on Monday afternoon.

Today I joined ⁦@CVSHealth⁩ as VP and Chief Health Equity Officer! Excited to work with such dedicated and accomplished colleagues already driving #healthequity outcomes- and excited about what more we will accomplish together! https://t.co/onSuxGUM3D — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH FACEP (@DrKhaldun) October 18, 2021

Khaldun served as the state’s top doctor during the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the chief of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the state of the pandemic and mitigation protocols. She resigned at the end of September.

Khaldun is also an emergency room doctor for Henry Ford Health System.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is now serving as the interim chief medical officer.