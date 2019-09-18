MI flavored e-cigarette ban in effect; 14 days to comply

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan health officials say the state’s emergency ban on flavored nicotine vaping products is now in effect.

Businesses will have 14 days to comply with the state’s emergency rules and clear their shelves of the banned products. The state says the restrictions also apply to online sellers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the ban on Sept. 4 in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ declaring a public health emergency based on a dramatic increase in youth vaping.

Michigan was the first state in the nation to announce it is banning flavored nicotine vaping products.

The Trump Administration proposed banning thousands of e-cigarette flavors a week later amid an outbreak of breathing illnesses linked to vaping. So far, seven people have died.

New York and California have since taken action to ban flavored nicotine vaping products, with New York legislators approving their state’s restrictions Tuesday.

Following state guidelines, the emergency rule is effective for 180 days, but can be extended for six months. The state health department has also filed to make the rules permanent.

Vape shop owners told News 8 the ban would deliver a devastating blow to their businesses, possibly forcing them to shut down and go into bankruptcy. The vape industry is expected to fight the restrictions.

