LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Newly passed legislation from House and Senate lawmakers is now heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature, which will make Michigan a leader for renewable energy, within 20 years.

Supporters of the newly passed Clean Energy Future Plan said it will help fight climate change, create a healthier environment for the state, and provide more jobs.

“It’s gonna help us move Michigan to a clean energy by 2040, it’s gonna be a great opportunity to create more jobs, here in Michigan but at the same time be able to protect the health and welfare of our citizens across the state,” Sam Singh, Michigan Senator said.

Officials said clean energy initiatives would create about 160 thousand more jobs and save Michigan households an average of $145 a year in energy costs.

Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Twp.), two of the Clean Energy Future bill sponsors, speak with reporters following the Senate’s passage of the bills. (Photo: MI Senate)

Part of the new MI Clean Energy Future Plan includes an electric grid with a 100% clean energy standard, improving energy efficiency and reducing waste.

Also, it would expand the Public Service Commission’s ability to include utilities and prioritize affordability, and require electric and gas providers to offer low-income energy waste reduction programs to assist customers

(Image: MI Senate)

“Well obviously when you do something bold, you’re gonna get a mixed reaction but I think overall citizens are excited that we are tackling issues of climate. One of the things that I’m proud of with these bills is that we’re gonna expand energy efficiency- that’s gonna mean real savings for customers,” Singh said.